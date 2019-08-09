As Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Market Valuation Rose, Thompson Investment Management Trimmed by $711,564 Its Position; Ing Groep Nv Position in Hershey Co (HSY) Cut by $2.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 21,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 61,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $154.57. About 739,374 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 25/04/2018 – Hershey is grappling with the same concern its founder was in 1929: Is chocolate enough?; 10/04/2018 – “Hershey’s portfolio is over-exposed to slowing category consumption, intensifying competition, and rising cocoa prices,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/04/2018 – Hershey to Invest $500M in Sustainable Cocoa Strategy by 2030; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,027 shares to 29,984 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 223,919 were reported by Swiss State Bank. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.82M shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Limited Com has invested 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverhead Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 33,754 shares. Shine Advisory Services has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Riverpark Capital Management Ltd owns 101,930 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Company Lc accumulated 0.12% or 421,540 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.19% stake. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 315,585 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors owns 238 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 48,852 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,600 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 248,703 shares to 487,624 shares, valued at $60.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 60,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $267.35 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold $69.18M worth of stock or 556,917 shares.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $346.84 million for 24.00 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.