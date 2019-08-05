As Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Decreased Holding; Gratia Capital Continues to Hold Position in Century Cmntys (CCS)

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 76,265 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 129,916 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP)

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Scripps closes its acquisition of 15 television stations from Cordillera Communications – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South Sudan 2019/20 spending to more than double – finmin – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving The E.W. Scripps Company’s (NASDAQ:SSP) 1.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple, Uber Technologies, and E.W. Scripps Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Thursday, February 7. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, February 11 the insider SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631.