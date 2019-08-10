As Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Market Valuation Declined, Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Lowered Brunswick (BC) Stake by $7.75 Million as Valuation Declined

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 957,940 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 814,225 shares traded or 100.95% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 20/03/2018 – Saints & Sinners Returns Sunday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (ET) on Bounce; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,858 activity.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 13,081 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 59,091 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Co has 5,873 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 6,458 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 41 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,700 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 312 shares. First Mercantile owns 1,885 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 226 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 18,787 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru Co stated it has 2,511 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.02% or 386,235 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns invested 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Palouse Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 57,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 2.05 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 38,147 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 73,037 shares. 11,883 are owned by Bluecrest Mgmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 49,766 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 31,400 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Com reported 143,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pinnacle holds 0.38% or 798,492 shares. American Int invested in 0% or 35,308 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 2,790 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 59,878 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $551,722 activity. On Monday, February 11 SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 5,000 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.