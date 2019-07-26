As Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Litespeed Management Lowered Stake by $2.66 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $400,140 as Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 146,820 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 – 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MLN IN 2018, $30 MLN STARTING IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,999 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76M, down from 89,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $252.91. About 2.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E had bought 5,000 shares worth $94,005 on Monday, January 28. 13,261 shares were bought by Peirce Mary, worth $251,982 on Wednesday, February 6. 11,000 shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G., worth $209,000.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 298,078 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.39% or 59,454 shares in its portfolio. Teton Advisors invested in 1.83% or 881,600 shares. 34,439 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,610 shares in its portfolio. Penn Management Inc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 465,049 shares. Punch & Associates Investment stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Parkside Bancorp & holds 56 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 2,790 shares. Victory stated it has 3.62 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19 – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 1, 2019 : XRAY, FL, TRCO, SNH, STRA, TGNA, PTLA, PEGI, NWN, EBIX, CORE, SSP – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Britain’s SSP posts higher revenue, flags hit from Boeing 737 MAX grounding – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announces changes to its senior executive team – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interest Inc Ca holds 8,700 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,428 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Capital Grp reported 6,709 shares. Bokf Na reported 80,805 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 468,430 shares. Allsquare Wealth owns 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,137 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 95,255 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 236 shares. Wms Prtnrs Ltd owns 2,929 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt accumulated 3.64% or 946,540 shares. Personal Capital Corporation reported 179,716 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 2,880 shares. Sonata Cap owns 965 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 591 shares.