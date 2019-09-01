As Evertec (EVTC) Stock Price Rose, Mackay Shields Cut Holding by $675,000; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Upped Stake

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 265,944 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.79 million, up from 259,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 878,094 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The institutional investor held 13,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 38,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 390,217 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 18,146 shares to 22,365 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,840 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.58% or 7,171 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Lc stated it has 4,335 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 32 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amica Mutual Insur Comm invested in 13,906 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 31,395 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 400 were accumulated by Monetary Management Grp Inc. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp has 0.7% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Atlas Browninc holds 0.23% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,721 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0.04% or 20,345 shares. Wendell David Associates accumulated 17,607 shares. Philadelphia Company invested in 0.13% or 7,470 shares. Essex Inv Lc reported 30 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 62,375 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Llc holds 0.01% or 416,460 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.22M shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc reported 226,868 shares stake. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 57 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 155,550 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 378,034 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 18,104 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,500 shares. International Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 81,758 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company stated it has 156,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,525 shares. Petrus Tru Communications Lta holds 8,536 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

