As Evertec (EVTC) Share Price Declined, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Cut by $4.05 Million Its Holding; As Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Share Price Rose, Ws Management Lllp Has Cut Its Position by $5.29 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 191,283 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 66,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,572 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42 million, down from 261,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 221,227 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EVERTEC Announces CFO Appointment – Business Wire” published on October 29, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “9 A-Rated Safety Stocks for a Grossly Oversold Market – Investorplace.com” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Evertec Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 45,804 shares to 182,246 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 35,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $31.77 million for 18.81 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold EVTC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 3.38% less from 55.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Texas Yale Cap owns 80,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 14,702 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas accumulated 6,195 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fort LP holds 0.22% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) or 39,045 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.17% or 80,000 shares. Proshare Limited Co accumulated 0% or 8,356 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 574,985 shares. Polaris Capital Mngmt Lc holds 113,200 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt invested in 22,986 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 93,323 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 8.77 million shares. Legal General Public Llc holds 156,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,045 shares. Bb&T reported 10,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,152 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 59 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,116 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). American Tru Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 3,748 shares. Cibc Asset owns 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,544 shares. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.86% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). The California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Akre Limited Liability holds 48,530 shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,107 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 29,596 shares.