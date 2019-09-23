As Everest Re Group (RE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Trimmed by $416,195 Its Position; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Cut Its Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 1,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 2,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, down from 4,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Everest Re Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $264.02. About 51,079 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 16,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 116,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 3.77M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. Shares for $121,155 were bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 EPS, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.66 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.