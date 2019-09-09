As Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Valuation Rose, Lpl Financial Trimmed Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Holding

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 79.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 1,538 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 7,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $249. About 232,631 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 10,625 shares to 211,041 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D had bought 500 shares worth $121,155 on Friday, August 2.

