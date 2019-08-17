As Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position; Motco Has Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $355,075

Motco increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 20,266 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, up from 18,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 25,120 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, down from 27,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $249.29. About 134,192 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verizon Sells Tumblr for a Bag of Nickels – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs International Value by 28,289 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $57.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 1,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,217 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,329 shares to 11,621 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 96,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s (NYSE:CHCT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

