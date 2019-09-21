As Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Share Value Rose, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Decreased by $18.03 Million Its Position; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Share Price Rose, Guggenheim Capital Boosted by $1.56 Million Its Position

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 95.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 73,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 3,773 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 76,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $264.5. About 522,858 shares traded or 78.92% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 30,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 129,806 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65 million, up from 99,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 1.64 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 EPS, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.67M for 19.86 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 77,019 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 514,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Penumbra, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PEN) 8.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Wabtec Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WAB) 5.3% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Daiwa Securities Inc stated it has 1,553 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,309 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Btim Corporation has 7,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Fund Sa owns 40,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 5,457 shares. Moreover, Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Tci Wealth Inc accumulated 11 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 381,717 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 6,514 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 14,195 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,061 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. On Friday, August 2 HARTZBAND MERYL D bought $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 500 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 126,198 shares to 54,439 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,493 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Every Investor Should Consider These 2 Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Gold Is Exploding and Actually Could Rally to $2000 or Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.