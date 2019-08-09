As Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Market Value Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Holding by $1.57 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Raised Holding in Firstenergy (FE) as Market Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 7,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 54,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 47,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $252.26. About 76,290 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy (FE) by 164.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 42,767 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 16,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 1.34M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – All-Electric Vehicle Incentives Available for FirstEnergy Customers; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 20/03/2018 – JCP&L Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Municipal Bonds Rise on Creditor Agreement; 30/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS IT CONTINUES TO SEEK POLICY RELIEF; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 06/04/2018 – Penelec to Conduct Storm Restoration Drill to Help Employees Prepare for Severe Weather Events; 24/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares to 7,079 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 325,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.57M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 1,848 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5,457 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Mason Street Ltd Company owns 5,803 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 2,378 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Amer Grp owns 16,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nfc Investments Lc owns 12,000 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Twin Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Invesco holds 328,718 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,793 are owned by New Vernon Limited Com. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 18,940 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 8,098 shares.

