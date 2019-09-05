As Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Vulcan Value Partners Decreased Its Stake by $26.21 Million; As Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (TSM) Share Price Declined, Janney Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co (TSM) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 15,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 271,453 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 287,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semicon Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.28 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 121,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.52M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $246.36. About 300,909 shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH MILLETTE’S HUDSON STRUCTURED; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. On Friday, August 2 HARTZBAND MERYL D bought $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 7,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 60,794 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Pnc Finance Serv Gp Inc holds 0% or 7,010 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 172,742 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Zeke Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Lpl reported 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Whittier Tru invested in 535 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Westwood Group stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Lsv Asset reported 0.49% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.34% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). 1,603 are held by Advsrs Asset Mgmt.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 29,993 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $383.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $135.67M for 18.50 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

