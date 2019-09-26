As Evercore (EVR) Share Price Declined, Channing Capital Management Lowered Position by $7.22 Million; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Valuation Rose, Spirit Of America Management Raised Position by $2.10 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 23,630 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 82,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 501,531 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.42M, down from 583,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 79,411 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners: Lucrative, Not Lethal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Preview: Viper Energy Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2014.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,571 shares to 2,104 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 14,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,975 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,628 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 940,548 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 37,479 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 0.18% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Assetmark holds 142,750 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 25,568 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc holds 0.05% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 12,043 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 10,791 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 170,812 shares in its portfolio. 212,821 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 24 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct invested in 21,155 shares. Cypress Llc (Wy) has invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Alps Advsr reported 4,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evercore Q1 revenue, operating earnings fall – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Hershey, One Brands, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hain Celestial, HGGC, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Evercore Inc. (EVR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore Differentiates Itself From Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore taps Rosen as senior managing director and CEO of Israel business – PE Hub” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 42,782 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $41.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,800 shares, and has risen its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).