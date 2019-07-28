As Evercore (EVR) Market Value Declined, Junto Capital Management LP Upped by $2.93 Million Its Holding; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 32,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,693 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91 million, up from 241,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 283,902 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Group Inc Ltd holds 0.25% or 29,677 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12 shares. Lucas Cap Mgmt reported 44,646 shares stake. 70,780 are held by Invesco Limited. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 214 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.13% or 9,239 shares in its portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Country Club Na reported 7,311 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.79% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Republic Inc holds 0.06% or 187,371 shares. Notis owns 16,175 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 18,311 shares. 4,264 are held by Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,879 shares to 197,002 shares, valued at $55.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,007 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.10M for 15.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 22,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 160,990 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,677 shares. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 0.34% or 72,822 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 296,605 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fiera Corp reported 0.1% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 66,812 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 98,408 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares to 930,356 shares, valued at $32.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,108 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).