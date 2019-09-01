As Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Market Value Rose, Rmb Capital Management Has Raised by $437,255 Its Stake; As American Tower C (AMT) Market Value Rose, Earnest Partners Has Cut by $1.91 Million Its Position

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 12,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 303,109 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 290,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 2,789 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500.

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58M, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 29,134 shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $191.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 39,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Soft (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent And holds 2.44% or 623,953 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 156 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 358 shares. Century Cos owns 1.98M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Psagot Investment House holds 663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fjarde Ap has 160,783 shares. Penobscot Inv Communication holds 0.45% or 10,750 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.97% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lvm Management Mi invested in 2.79% or 61,732 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 520,575 shares. 94 are held by Sageworth Trust. South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 2,134 shares.

More news for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” and published on February 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. $251 worth of stock was bought by St. George Mark G. on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,977 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 1,429 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Pnc Svcs holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 990 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 195,863 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 5,000 shares. 40,000 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Co. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 7,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mendon Cap has 99,247 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 20,979 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com reported 9,401 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,985 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 200 shares.