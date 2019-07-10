As Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Market Valuation Rose, Fj Capital Management Decreased Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Fiera Capital Has Increased Holding by $900,600

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 11,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 455,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 467,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 8,976 shares traded or 99.78% up from the average. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.13% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.56% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 341.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.65 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares to 378,727 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 716,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1,620 shares or 0% of the stock. 303,109 are owned by Rmb Cap Lc. Moreover, Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 1.68% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 116 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 1,153 shares. Systematic Management Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,550 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 330,547 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has 31,701 shares. Millennium Management Lc accumulated 9,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 14,458 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 9,401 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 195,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Mendon Capital Advsrs Corporation holds 99,247 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 12% to $3.7 Million in the 2019 First Quarter – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Names Lee C. Wortham as Board Chairman and Oliver H. Sommer as Vice Chairman – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $18,401 activity. Shares for $251 were bought by St. George Mark G. on Monday, April 15.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million worth of stock. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. Shares for $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 22,677 shares to 541,596 shares, valued at $40.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,140 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 286,602 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.25 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 292,874 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 277 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.13% or 2,104 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 711,306 shares. 3.63 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 37,156 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Tcw reported 2.5% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4.21 million were accumulated by Legal General Gp Public Limited Com. Stearns Fin Service Group has 1,445 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Plancorp Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,452 shares. Tower Research (Trc) accumulated 11,664 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,903 shares. 97,491 were reported by King Luther Cap.