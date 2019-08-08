As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Valuation Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed by $1.31 Million Its Position; Cresud Adr (CRESY) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 9,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 650,459 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.75M, down from 659,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 238,903 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 40,231 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) by 30,999 shares to 121,047 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt (NEA) by 156,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX).

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Trucking Stocks – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cresud SACIF y A. (CRESY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md by 501,796 shares to 5.10 million shares, valued at $65.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Ltd owns 15,901 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New York-based Prelude Cap Ltd Co has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Guinness Asset Management Limited accumulated 102 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,505 shares. Signaturefd Lc invested in 0% or 35 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 11,525 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr has 162 shares. Northern Corporation reported 249,858 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 8,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 1.81 million shares. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Old National Comml Bank In has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 3,983 shares. Hanseatic Management Service reported 3,488 shares.