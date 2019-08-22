As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Valuation Rose, United Services Automobile Association Trimmed Its Position; Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 10.57 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 11,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 100,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, down from 111,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $151.81. About 161,079 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 122,547 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.9% or 74,160 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,470 shares. Franklin Res holds 27.71M shares. Condor Capital Management owns 50,443 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 12.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Corp holds 224,018 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. 1.55M are owned by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Addison Cap holds 13,312 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com has invested 5.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Management Of Virginia Limited Co invested in 62,235 shares. Glaxis Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 28.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 91,591 shares or 5.69% of their US portfolio. Staley Advisers has invested 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value holds 3.52% or 3.25 million shares.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 20,710 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has 258,211 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research accumulated 54,491 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt holds 29,888 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. 38,036 are held by Cambiar Ltd. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 9,676 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Dillon accumulated 50,052 shares or 2.32% of the stock. The New York-based Bluemountain Ltd has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Prudential Financial has 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 0.9% or 194,276 shares. Shell Asset reported 5,667 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.67M for 14.00 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

