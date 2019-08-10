As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Crosslink Capital Has Increased Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Trimmed Its Amazon Com Usd0.01 Common Stock (AMZN) Holding as Share Price Declined

Crosslink Capital Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc bought 17,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 204,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 187,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.12. About 241,465 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (AMZN) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 1,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 84,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.63M, down from 86,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 46,720 shares to 119,998 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,240 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 826 shares to 57,607 shares, valued at $67.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories Npv Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 25,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (NYSE:CVX).