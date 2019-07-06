As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Montag A & Associates Increased Stake by $2.69 Million; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.30 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 668.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 18,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 2,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.41. About 319,772 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 1.30M shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY GRAND VICTORIA CASINO FOR $327.5M CASH; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Initial Annual Rent Under Lease Terms Seen About $110

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,562 shares to 9,690 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Ind (IWM) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,211 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Llc invested in 189,832 shares. Aristeia Capital Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 22,700 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). New York-based Element Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Axa owns 48,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Portolan Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 223,454 shares. Crow Point Limited Co holds 2,206 shares. Daiwa Grp accumulated 23,605 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 600 shares. 4,151 were reported by Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. First American National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Granahan Invest Inc Ma has invested 0.72% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Popped 15% Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Euronet Thriving, With All Units Contributing To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “VICI Properties Inc. to Acquire Three Regional Gaming Properties and Enter into Master Lease Agreement with Century Casinos, Inc. – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts closes on William Hill transaction – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.