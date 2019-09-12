As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Dillon & Associates Has Upped Holding by $749,830; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Raised Stake by $401,506

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 54,542 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16 million, up from 50,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 510,802 shares traded or 21.63% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 170.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 18,728 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 6,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 1.97 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 16/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Yet to Feel Backlash on New Gun Policy

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 6,092 shares to 111,359 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset invested in 1.12% or 209,791 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 25,193 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 2,312 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 4.80M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,360 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.18 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,444 were reported by Franklin. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 6,898 shares. Oz Management Limited Partnership owns 22,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 74,682 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Hbk LP has invested 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 10,489 were accumulated by Syntal Prns Limited Liability Company. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 97,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 365,836 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,369 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Lc has invested 0.33% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 144,052 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Glenmede Communications Na reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Country Tru Commercial Bank invested in 13 shares. Menta Capital reported 0.14% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 60 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 105,933 shares. Atria Investments Limited holds 13,086 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Citigroup invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Moreover, Icm Asset Management Wa has 1.14% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 970,224 shares in its portfolio. 8,168 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 0.08% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

