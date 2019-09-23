As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Rose, Icon Advisers Raised by $1.78 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) by 100.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 21,161 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 10,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.85. About 522,879 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 76.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 51,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 118,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 67,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,448 shares to 54,227 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,748 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Minnesota-based Mairs has invested 2.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,365 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stearns Financial Svcs Group Inc reported 11,555 shares stake. 118,827 were accumulated by Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation. Hartline Investment accumulated 0.34% or 44,182 shares. Cls Invs Llc accumulated 0% or 1,693 shares. Bell Savings Bank has 26,325 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 14,495 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 28,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 198,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Long Road Counsel Limited reported 136,440 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,400 shares to 18,400 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 71,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

