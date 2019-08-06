As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Price Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Position; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 88.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 75,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 10,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 86,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $146.95. About 363,021 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 12,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.55M, up from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.73. About 2.34M shares traded or 26.67% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.45 million for 13.56 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwq Co Ltd Company owns 0.5% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 162,551 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 54,106 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 122,444 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Daiwa Securities holds 23,605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 374,607 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 8,151 shares. Polen Llc holds 6,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,882 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 59,691 shares. 3,983 were reported by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 37,365 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 283,292 shares. 4,434 are held by Driehaus Mngmt Limited Com. Earnest Partners Limited reported 11 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares to 963,996 shares, valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).