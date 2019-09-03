As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Trimmed Position by $1.80 Million; Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holder Mkp Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.53 Million

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 293,757 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 55,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 67,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.9. About 112,955 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.33 million shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $108.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest accumulated 28,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. D E Shaw holds 158,975 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 246,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 271,245 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 77,882 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP holds 173,486 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% or 162 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 2,634 shares. Essex Llc has invested 0.05% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Scotia Incorporated owns 1,725 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has 9,676 shares. Brant Point Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aristotle Boston Ltd Com invested in 272,416 shares or 2.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $148.59M for 13.95 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99 billion and $112.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.46 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

