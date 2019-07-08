As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shares Rose, Holder New Amsterdam Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $3.58 Million; Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Techtarget (TTGT) as Valuation Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 340,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 376,306 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, down from 716,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $566.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 13,809 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 25,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,728 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 49,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 59,893 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3,458 shares to 38,103 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil And Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 241,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.83 million for 36.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 56,275 shares to 156,257 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.04 million for 25.66 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.