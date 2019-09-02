As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shares Rose, Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Position by $13.44 Million; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Stake Held by Goodwin Daniel L

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 96,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 136,515 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 233,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 211,923 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 225,830 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 12 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 600 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited reported 146,990 shares. Bb&T Lc stated it has 10,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 25.45M shares in its portfolio. 136,515 are owned by Copper Rock Cap Prtn. Guinness Asset Management Limited reported 102 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.53M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 990 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hbk LP reported 4,100 shares stake. Da Davidson And reported 1,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.75M for 13.97 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Prices â‚¬600 million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.