As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding; Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $53.19 Million; Valuation Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 192% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,420 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $168.24. About 621,549 shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5,798 shares to 12,180 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,247 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

