As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Arrowpoint Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Saybrook Capital Trimmed Stake by $1.08 Million

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $171.36. About 1.81M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 142,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 440,645 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.13M, down from 583,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.24. About 293,888 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.25 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 308,502 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $68.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 79,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.73 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.