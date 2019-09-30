As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $1.43 Million; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Boosted Holding

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 13,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 33,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 380,177 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 8,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 178,984 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.06 million, down from 187,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $146.71. About 126,941 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT)

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EFA) by 27,172 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30M for 13.39 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

