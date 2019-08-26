As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Value Rose, Holder Davidson D A & Company Lowered Its Stake; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Shares Declined, Bank Of Italy Increased by $7.57 Million Its Stake

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 412,825 shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cnhi’s Senior Debt To Ba1, Affirms Ba1 Cfr; Outlook Changed To Positive; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: DEREK NEILSON APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 16/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN TO $550 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q ADJ NET $204M, EST. $141.3M; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 66.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 1,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 4,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.75. About 78,046 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.65M for 13.81 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13,347 shares to 117,898 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 19,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

