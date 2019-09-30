As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hahn Capital Management Lowered Position; Jacobs & Co Upped Position in Tesla Motors (TSLA) as Stock Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 34,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 249,410 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.96B, down from 283,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 13,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 6,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Tesla Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $242.13. About 11.12 million shares traded or 51.33% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – TESLA: EUROPE ACCIDENT APPEARED TO BE A HIGH-SPEED COLLISION; 29/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No one needs to buy Tesla; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: California opens probe into workplace safety at #Tesla’s Fremont factory; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s credit on Tuesday, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 27/03/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Tesla Demographics Dataset; 22/05/2018 – Tesla. Calm Down; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity of debt raise this year”; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 27/03/2018 – Tesla shares plunge more than 8% to the lowest in nearly a year on fatal crash investigation

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Probe of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) crash points to Autopilot â€˜overrelianceâ€™ – Live Trading News” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Tesla, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA)’s Big Drop is an Opportunity – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Tesla (TSLA) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla (TSLA) Deliveries Should Meet Expectations In September – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 0% or 11,552 shares. Amg Natl Bancshares accumulated 1,054 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd holds 8,825 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 591,884 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.04% or 86,140 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 2 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 128 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 25,539 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 1,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 0.35% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 228,231 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,845 shares to 40,541 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,595 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Euronet Worldwide Shares Popped 12% on Friday – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited Co holds 100 shares. 44,360 were reported by Macquarie Group. Australia-based Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 11,048 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 2,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 82 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 936,781 shares. Azimuth Capital Lc stated it has 1.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,404 shares. Argent Limited Company owns 6,898 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 98,664 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 19,015 shares. Axa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).