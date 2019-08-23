As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Valuation Rose, Dillon & Associates Lifted Its Position; As Lloyds Banking Group Plc A D (LYG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Us Bancorp De Lowered Its Position

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc A D (LYG) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 302,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 809,673 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc A D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 6.92M shares traded or 40.58% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC – TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 25 BASIS POINTS OF CET1 CAPITAL UPON COMPLETION, SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN ORIGINALLY EXPECTED; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Lloyds Banking Gp High-Trigger AT1 Hybrid Rtg; 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS CHAIRMAN COMMENTS AT AGM IN EDINBURGH; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Lloyds Banking Entities; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC SLA.L SAYS PARTIES ARE ENGAGING WITH EACH OTHER WITHIN FRAMEWORK OF DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCESS ENVISAGED IN IMAS; 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS CHAIRMAN: DISAPPOINTED SOME VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group: 21% Voted Against Directors’ Remuneration at AGM; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group Takes GBP90 Mln PPI Charge in 1Q; 18/05/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING – AGREED SALE OF ITS IRISH RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO TO BARCLAYS BANK PLC, FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF AROUND £4 BLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES; 17/04/2018 – ? Lloyds to call time […]

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 50,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 45,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 157,059 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,228 shares to 12,634 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 68,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 59,786 shares to 49,546 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.