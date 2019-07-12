As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of America Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.49 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position Has Increased by Argent Trust Company

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 24.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 2,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 11,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.36. About 1.43M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $55 million to settle forex claims by Fed; 18/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking; 09/03/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: DJ: Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–Sources(h/t @RyanRuggiero) $GS; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: David Solomon Set to Succeed Blankfein as Goldman C.E.O. as Rival Steps Down; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Is Said to Slash Its Position in Controversial CDS Trade; 10/05/2018 – Seeking IMF Credit Is ‘Bold Move’ for Argentina, Says Goldman’s Ramos (Video)

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 10,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.31M, down from 230,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.17. About 145,292 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,973 shares to 74,035 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,707 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,538 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap International Invsts has 0.67% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8.18M shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.22% or 130,733 shares in its portfolio. Tikvah Mngmt Lc reported 3.86% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Texas-based Stanley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Culbertson A N And invested 1.59% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.61% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 47,440 shares. 8,000 are held by Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership. Hall Kathryn A owns 2,500 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 776,993 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 80,421 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital invested in 2.10 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. 153,178 were reported by Hood River Cap Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Cim Ltd Llc invested 0.28% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wasatch Incorporated owns 2.39M shares. 14,425 were reported by Capital Impact. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,334 shares stake. Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 506 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Piedmont Advsrs invested in 1,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 3,525 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 88,984 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 1,564 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 103,383 shares to 626,637 shares, valued at $34.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (Put) (NYSE:AMT) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).