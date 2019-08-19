As Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Stock Value Rose, Symphony Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Avalon Global Asset Management Holds Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) by 401.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 24,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 30,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 6,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 279,688 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 5.23M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Announces Investments In Digital Technology; 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares to 444,434 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,302 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Prices â‚¬600 million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd reported 2,990 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 45,300 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability holds 2,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,834 are held by Lpl Llc. Azimuth Capital Ltd Com owns 99,845 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech owns 3,352 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 165,398 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi accumulated 600 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Highbridge Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 22,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Llc reported 20,400 shares stake. Capital Int Inc Ca stated it has 10,940 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 54,106 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 150 shares. 6,908 are held by Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 1.30M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 109,422 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs holds 7,146 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2,105 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora stated it has 300 shares. Grimes Com owns 103,061 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp owns 14,275 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Financial Bank reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Limited has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Cwm Ltd Llc invested in 404 shares or 0% of the stock. 383,769 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Quinn Opportunity owns 146,159 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Nordstroms Want to Take Control of Nordstrom (Again) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “China Trade War Fallout Puts Dark Clouds Over Luxury Goods – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.