As Etrade Financial (ETFC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Strs Ohio Boosted Stake; Anheuser Busch (BUD) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Lowered Stake by $3.30 Million

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch (BUD) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 39,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 26,106 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 65,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Anheuser Busch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 15,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 143,357 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 128,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.75 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 21.17 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares to 38,122 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 60,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 28 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.03% or 34,714 shares in its portfolio. 2,455 are held by Naples Glob Limited Liability Corp. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 11,030 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Ptnrs holds 17,090 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 217,449 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 50,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance has 0.16% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,000 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,778 shares. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks accumulated 90,421 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Com has invested 1.43% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated invested in 0% or 118 shares. 168 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Serv. 14,700 are owned by Tributary Capital Ltd Liability. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 2,300 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares And holds 0.04% or 5,014 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 6,700 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 207,429 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 108,910 shares. 39,748 are held by Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability Company. Massachusetts Fincl Communication Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 11,185 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Oakworth Cap invested in 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maltese Management Limited owns 225,000 shares. Fincl Services reported 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

