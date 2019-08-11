As Etrade Financial (ETFC) Share Value Declined, Strs Ohio Has Raised Its Stake by $696,900; Pacad Investment LTD Position in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Has Raised by $976,680

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 419.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 10,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 13,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 2,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 430,945 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal With 56M Votes Against, 41.3M For; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B; 04/04/2018 – Oklahoma Gov: Gov. Fallin Helps Spirit AeroSystems Celebrate Grand Opening of Fabrication Center in McAlester; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 15,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 143,357 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 128,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Etrade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 2.32M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 715,204 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 36,686 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon accumulated 4.26M shares. Creative Planning has 7,560 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 15,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.26M shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.05% stake. Primecap Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 11.47M shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 46,563 shares. Citigroup has 1.05M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 123,826 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 47,918 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 6,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset invested 0.11% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 56,470 shares to 497,195 shares, valued at $31.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,175 shares to 700 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,224 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

