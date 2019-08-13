As Esteelaudercompaniesclassa (EL) Stock Price Rose, Fayez Sarofim & Company Lowered by $1.80 Million Its Position; As Baidu (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Its Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Esteelaudercompaniesclassa (EL) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 10,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.48 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Esteelaudercompaniesclassa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $177.72. About 1.80 million shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 82,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 3.06M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 88.86 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP had sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44 million.

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accentureplcireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,946 shares to 7,220 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kindermorganinc. (NYSE:KMI) by 30,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

