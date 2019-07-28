As Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut Holding by $3.39 Million; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (EL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,119 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.69M, down from 320,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Usd 0.00000625 Common Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,381 shares to 825,995 shares, valued at $97.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Npv Non Vtg Common Stock (NYSE:MKC) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Npv Shares (GLD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of stock. $3.42 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by MOSS SARA E. Another trade for 27,207 shares valued at $4.12 million was made by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. 21,646 shares valued at $3.24M were sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million worth of stock or 46,233 shares.

