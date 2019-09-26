As Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cut Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Raised Its Position by $397,632 as Valuation Declined

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 70,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.18M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $195.17. About 357,433 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 3.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 228,769 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $53.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 18,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.50 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 2.00M shares worth $392.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Inc owns 2,402 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,260 shares. Acg Wealth holds 21,939 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 940,783 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.11% or 14.43M shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos reported 2.12 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2,135 were reported by Stonebridge Cap Management. Natl Asset Management holds 0.08% or 4,161 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Central State Bank And Trust Communication invested in 8,212 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 4,235 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.07% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 26,927 shares.

