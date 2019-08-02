As Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Share Price Rose, Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Upped Position; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stock Value Declined While Heartland Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $14.81 Million

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 78,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.38 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $181.96. About 407,315 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 643,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 141,884 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth reported 14,022 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited has 1,237 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 6,850 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.37% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 54,000 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt owns 4,122 shares. Patten Group holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,319 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.24% stake. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability invested in 69,674 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.42% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,101 shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.78% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 54,973 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ancora Advsr Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,254 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 369 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 23,039 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 11,600 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. $7.04 million worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $5.84M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36M worth of stock. Another trade for 27,207 shares valued at $4.12M was made by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 10,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.46 million for 16.54 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.37% EPS growth.