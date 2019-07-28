As Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Share Price Rose, Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding; As Mercer International Sbi (MERC) Market Value Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Position

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.34 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75 million, down from 16.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 216,800 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $367.9M, EST. $336.0M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $4.36M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M. Demsey John sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.14% or 1.26M shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 486,825 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 7,864 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Connecticut-based Columbus Circle Investors has invested 1.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Morgan Stanley reported 0.09% stake. 60,812 are held by Robecosam Ag. Btc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 19,252 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 39,422 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.15% or 9,542 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.08% or 62,918 shares. Voya Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 80,703 shares. Ellington Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,369 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Company invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.