As Estee Lauder Company (EL) Share Price Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Share Price Rose While Kepos Capital LP Lowered Its Stake

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 42,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 29,926 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 72,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Trial Met Secondary Endpoint of Overall Response Rate in Early Cohort of Participants; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Company (EL) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 8,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 127,444 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, down from 136,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Estee Lauder Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $196.33. About 916,277 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 2.00M shares valued at $392.00 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.68 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp Inc (NYSE:KEY) by 224,664 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 2.22M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 56,040 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 54,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation owns 23,369 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 1,139 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt. Efg Asset (Americas) Corp holds 1.07% or 20,486 shares in its portfolio. Invesco invested 0.03% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 96 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Group owns 489,371 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 38,654 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 20,334 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 2.22% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ancora Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Management Limited Co holds 17,359 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Portland Global Ltd holds 0.48% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 17,322 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Allstate Corporation accumulated 250,547 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Washington-based Sonata Capital has invested 0.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Chemical Bank & Trust has 91,710 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Spc Inc reported 35,272 shares. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 1.85% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware has 234,179 shares. The North Carolina-based Capital Investment Counsel has invested 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mairs And Pwr owns 78,405 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 8,396 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Garland Capital Inc has 4.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 73,192 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 842,549 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 22,089 shares to 65,092 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

