As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Cut Holding by $915,000; As Cae (CAE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $194.53. About 344,090 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 77.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 280,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The hedge fund held 640,434 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.20 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.37. About 63,747 shares traded. CA Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/04/2018 – CAE IN 10-YR A330/A350 PILOT TRAINING PACT WITH VIRGIN ATLANTIC; 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 1.62 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 14,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,334 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 2.00M shares valued at $392.00 million was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.40 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.