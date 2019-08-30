As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Putnam Investments Decreased Holding; Allen Operations Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Raised by $521,703 as Market Value Rose

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 20.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 91.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 22,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1,962 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 24,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.61. About 1.58M shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 2,468 shares. Adirondack Tru Company owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 8,324 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 801,922 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has 0.13% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 22 shares. Stifel owns 0.42% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 908,980 shares. Group Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 90,113 shares. 1,836 were reported by Fiduciary Tru. Moreover, Telemus has 0.02% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Panagora Asset holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 381,084 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) stated it has 0% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cognios Limited, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,839 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.17% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 303,663 shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $193.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) by 39,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 3.41% stake. Summit Asset Management Ltd owns 11,821 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 9,811 shares. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 14,846 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Professional Advisory holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 132,704 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 196,645 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zevenbergen Invests Llc owns 49,062 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Com reported 4.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Capital Ltd holds 2.21% or 50,817 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Company has 216,072 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. 260,904 were accumulated by Anchor Capital Ltd Llc. 3,334 are owned by First Western Mgmt. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).