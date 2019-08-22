As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Underhill Investment Management Cut Its Holding; W P Carey Com (WPC) Position Raised by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 385,679 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.54. About 1.16M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,226 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 14,657 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 17,490 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 121,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 21,747 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 16,000 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited owns 17,032 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 0.56% or 6,175 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research has 0.16% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,455 shares. Moreover, Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pnc Services Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,254 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.28% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Montag A & Associate Inc invested in 1,462 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 599,949 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 1,427 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 5,239 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 892,760 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pennsylvania-based Citizens And Northern has invested 1.27% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 4,051 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.54% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 28,266 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 10,810 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 119,325 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock or 422,056 shares.