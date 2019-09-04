As Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Stock Price Rose, United American Securities Upped Stake by $1.51 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake Has Boosted by Eventide Asset Management Llc

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 1.70 million shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53 million, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $367.23. About 201,858 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 197,509 shares to 538,700 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,500 shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

