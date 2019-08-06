As Estee Lauder Companies Cl (EL) Market Value Rose, United American Securities Raised Holding; Iberiabank (IBKC) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $887,500 as Share Value Declined

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 369,618 shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 22/03/2018 – IBERIABANK RELEASE 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS ON APRIL 19; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Iberia Bank Selects Continuity to Address Compliance Management; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Raises Quarter Dividend to 38c Vs. 37c

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (EL) by 273.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 9,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 3,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.56. About 1.90M shares traded or 38.81% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.21% or 3.02M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 58,327 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amer Inc holds 90,113 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 381,084 shares. Manchester Capital Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 1.23 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Reilly Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 390 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap stated it has 2.22% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fmr Limited Com accumulated 17.50M shares. 2,365 are owned by Da Davidson &. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 2.51M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc owns 40,157 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board invested in 18,239 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,000 shares to 146,667 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 98,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,026 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 4,928 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 5,145 shares. Castine Management Limited Liability Company has 3.73% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Mendon Cap Advisors Corp invested 0.7% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bowling Port Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Raymond James & Associate holds 10,019 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Hodges Management has invested 0.02% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Banc Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 1.07% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 199,106 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 426,964 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 306,035 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 146 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.46% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 74,925 shares. Prudential holds 0.04% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 348,805 shares.