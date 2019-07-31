As Essex Property Trust (ESS) Valuation Rose, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Trimmed Its Position; As Cpi Aerostructures (CVU) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Decreased Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 90.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 10,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 11,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $306.28. About 97,101 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Cpi Aerostructures Inc (CVU) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners analyzed 70,383 shares as the company's stock rose 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,617 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Cpi Aerostructures Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $94.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 26,895 shares traded. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) has declined 31.68% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CPI Aerostructures Appoints Janet K. Cooper to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPI Aerostructures Selected for Multi-Year F-35 Lock Assemblies Contract by Lockheed Martin – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CPI Aerostructures Announces Stipulation And Order In Suit Against Air Industries Group – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPI Aero Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on October 19, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “11 tax-loss stocks to pick up before the end of the year – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 23, 2016.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23,908 shares to 830,398 shares, valued at $77.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 14,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 998,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold CVU shares while 14 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 5.82 million shares or 8.40% less from 6.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 37,000 shares. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated has invested 1.17% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 25,197 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 0% or 43,900 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 47,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 612,322 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). Moreover, Prescott Management Ltd has 0.13% invested in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) for 95,308 shares. Vanguard holds 524,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 50,140 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,659 shares. Blackrock holds 32,980 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt accumulated 10,950 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 219,617 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.32 million activity. 3,750 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) shares with value of $1.04 million were sold by EUDY JOHN D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,878 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability. Natixis Limited Partnership has 37,828 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 42,798 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Jump Trading Lc holds 1,214 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 9,784 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 3,155 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg owns 3,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 17,157 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 16 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Ameriprise invested in 154,821 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 140,812 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.56M for 23.13 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.