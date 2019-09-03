As Essex Property Trust (ESS) Share Value Rose, Adelante Capital Management Upped by $3.41 Million Its Position; Amphenol Cl A Ord (APH) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Cl A Ord (APH) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2,810 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 7,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 70,632 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 11,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 345,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.05 million, up from 334,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $321.24. About 8,149 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 345,742 shares to 717,735 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,395 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Reit Ord (NYSE:DLR) by 2,690 shares to 7,006 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Ord (NYSE:FDX) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Services Ord (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.