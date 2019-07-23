As Essex Property Trust (ESS) Market Value Rose, Adelante Capital Management Increased Position by $3.41 Million; Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake Has Raised by Cincinnati Insurance Company

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $211.27. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 11,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.05 million, up from 334,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 353,771 shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 12,684 shares. Benin Mgmt holds 0.21% or 2,541 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 184,274 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Holderness Investments invested 2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 0.64% or 16,846 shares in its portfolio. Family Management holds 2.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,666 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt owns 3,816 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2,029 shares stake. Legacy Private Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,816 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,188 shares. Bartlett And Comm Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Osborne Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 52,988 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited holds 3,085 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). 9,710 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,057 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 955,446 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 2,538 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.03% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 75,000 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Amica Retiree Medical Tru stated it has 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). British Columbia Invest Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 11,376 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Nomura Hldgs holds 9,536 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity. SCORDELIS BYRON A had sold 2,324 shares worth $644,771.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 264,615 shares to 516,575 shares, valued at $14.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

